Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Jamf alerts:

NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,246. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.