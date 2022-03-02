James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

JRVR traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 5,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

