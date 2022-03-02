James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
JRVR traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 5,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
JRVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.
James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on James River Group (JRVR)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.