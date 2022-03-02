Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J stock opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.