J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

SJM stock opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 61.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 425.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

