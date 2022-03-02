J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

