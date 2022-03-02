ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 168.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.25 ($2.26).

Several analysts have recently commented on ITV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.46) to GBX 128 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ITV traded up GBX 5.05 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.65 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 18,178,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.80).

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,484.38). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($639,590.96).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

