Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.70, but opened at $49.52. Itron shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 5,093 shares.

Specifically, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

