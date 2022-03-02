iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000.

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $170.37 and a twelve month high of $201.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.37.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

