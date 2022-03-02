iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,316,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $272.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.35. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $238.04 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.