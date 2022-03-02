iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 214,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,861,565 shares.The stock last traded at $266.58 and had previously closed at $260.49.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,865,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

