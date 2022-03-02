iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Down 70.8% in February

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the January 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SHV opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,815,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.