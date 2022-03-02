iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 79,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

