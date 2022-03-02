iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.38. 680,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 194,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,232,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 124,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 46,117 shares during the last quarter.

