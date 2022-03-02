iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009.

IBTK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

