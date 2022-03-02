iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 2,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

