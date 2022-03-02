iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTI)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

IBTI stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70.

