iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 991.3% from the January 31st total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

