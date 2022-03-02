iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,966. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,122,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.