iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SUSC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

