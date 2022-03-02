iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.74. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $85.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
