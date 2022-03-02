iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $66.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.
