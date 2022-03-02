iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $66.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

