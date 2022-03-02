iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the January 31st total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.831 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.