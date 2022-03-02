iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,237 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $19,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,401,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,964,000 after buying an additional 46,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 893,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 624,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,411,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. 13,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,933. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89.

