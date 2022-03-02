iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,230,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 8.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $290,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,613,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 114,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,367. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

