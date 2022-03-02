iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILTB. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,677,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 295,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $74.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

