iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. 45,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period.

