iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

SLQD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. 2,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,337. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Camden National Bank owned about 0.41% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

