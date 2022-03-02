iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,168,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXX traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. 3,990,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,243,211. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

