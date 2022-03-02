Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.68 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

