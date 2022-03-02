Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.
NYSE:CSR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.29. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
