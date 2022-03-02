Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.29. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

