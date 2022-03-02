Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Medifast (MED)

Medifast (NYSE: MED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/26/2022 – Medifast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – Medifast had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $349.00 to $341.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Medifast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/10/2022 – Medifast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Medifast stock opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.27 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.44.
Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
