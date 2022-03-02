Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Medifast (MED)

Medifast (NYSE: MED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2022 – Medifast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Medifast had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $349.00 to $341.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Medifast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2022 – Medifast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Medifast stock opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.27 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

