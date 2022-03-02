Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Investar alerts:

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.63. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Investar by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.