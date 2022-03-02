Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.
VPV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 18,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,265. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
