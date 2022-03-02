Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

VPV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 18,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,265. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

