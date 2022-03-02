Invesco Ltd. Sells 28,726 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 60,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $3,707,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,939,550. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFSI opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

