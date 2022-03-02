Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Astec Industries by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 432,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,248,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

