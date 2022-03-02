Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 216,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 162,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:NUS opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.