Invesco Ltd. Has $11.76 Million Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $526.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

