Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 296.9% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 82,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

