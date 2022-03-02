Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 397.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

