Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.
Shares of VCV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 120,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $14.49.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
