Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Holdings Raised by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

