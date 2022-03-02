Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.90.

ISRG opened at $291.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.00. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

