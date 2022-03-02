Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
Intuit has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intuit to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.
Intuit stock opened at $468.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $554.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.33.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
