Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Intuit has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intuit to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Intuit stock opened at $468.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $554.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

