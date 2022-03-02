Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

