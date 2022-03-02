Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $578,542.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,319. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 316,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.