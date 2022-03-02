Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given New GBX 6,236 Price Target at Citigroup

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 6,604 ($88.61) to GBX 6,236 ($83.67) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,157.50.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 6,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

