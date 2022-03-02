InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

InterPrivate II Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.