Internxt Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $519,231.00 (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for $14.20 or 0.00032235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internxt has a market cap of $15.90 million and approximately $519,231.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internxt has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internxt Coin Profile

Internxt is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

