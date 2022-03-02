International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $166.74

Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.74 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 159 ($2.13). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 162.60 ($2.18), with a volume of 2,569,630 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 50.81.
About International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP)
Featured Stories
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.