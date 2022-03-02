International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $166.74

Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.74 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 159 ($2.13). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 162.60 ($2.18), with a volume of 2,569,630 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 50.81.

About International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

