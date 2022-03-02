Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Interface updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TILE opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Interface has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $826.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Interface by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

